Oklahoma 2nd Amendment Backers Question Petition Against Permitless Carry
OKLAHOMA CITY - An effort is underway to overturn permitless carry. Backers said they’ve gathered thousands of signatures. But a pro Second Amendment group said those signatures may not be worth the paper they’re written on.
Members with the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association (OK2A) said the gist, or the summary of the petition, is not accurate and therefore all the signatures are invalid. The group is taking their argument all the way to the state Supreme Court.
A video provided by OK2A shows signature collectors saying the new permitless carry law that goes into effect November 1 will allow people to carry guns on campus. That’s not true, according to state lawmakers.
The gist of the petition says, “House Bill 2597 also legalizes possession of firearms and other weapons in defined areas of colleges, universities and technology centers.”
But the law states, “No person in possession of a valid handgun license…or who is carrying or in possession of a firearm otherwise permitted by law…shall be authorized to carry…into or upon any college, university or technology center…”
“(It) States that a person would legally be able to carry a firearm on a college campus which is completely inconsistent with the new law going into effect,” said Don Spencer, president of OK2A.
State Representative Jason Lowe (D) Oklahoma City presented the petition. It needs almost 60,000 signatures by Wednesday, August 28 to be on the ballot.
Lowe’s attorney said the gist refers to the new law allowing people to carry guns in campus parking lots.
“So, the way in which we express that in the gist is accurate, because what the law actually does is legalize the possession of those firearms within certain defined areas of colleges, universities and technology centers,” said Brian Ted Jones, Author of Petition.
Lawmakers who backed the measure said it puts more restrictions on weapons on campus.
Representative Lowe said right now, he has no idea exactly how many signatures have been gathered.