3 Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide In Edmond, Police Say
Edmond police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that resulted in the deaths of three adults.
Police identified the shooter as Scott Garber and the two victims as Sarah Semlar and Adam Crawford.
Residents in the neighborhood near West 15th Street and South Kelley Avenue are still in shock after seeing crime tape surrounding their neighbor’s home.
“It’s not that I’m naïve or ignorant to the fact that these things can happen,” said Keith Norman, neighbor. “But you just don’t expect it in the neighborhood you know.”
Police said a 911 call from Semlar's friend alerted police to a dangerous situation early Friday morning.
“The last she heard from Sarah was he had a gun and the phone was disconnected,” said Sgt. James Hamm, Edmond Police Department.
As officers were on their way to the home they said a second 911 call came in. This time, the shooter told police he shot Semlar and their friend Adam Crawford.
“And that his 11-year-old daughter was there in the home and he left instructions on who officers could contact to come pick up the daughter,” said Hamm. “And (he) said he was going to take his own life.”
Police showed up to the home expecting a possible hostage situation and tried to contact people inside the home.
“After officers were not able to reach anybody in the home, they approached the residence where they found Mr. Garber in the front yard,” Hamm said.
Friends of the residents said Garber was a retired military veteran and that he and Semler were engaged. The couple was preparing for an upcoming wedding.
Police said the 11-year-old was not harmed and officers tried to shield her from the scene as they took her from the home.
Police confirmed they were called to the home last week for a domestic situation. The incident was resolved and no arrests were made.