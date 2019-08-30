Edmond Police Identify 3 Killed In Murder-Suicide
EDMOND, Oklahoma - Edmond Police have identified a man who killed his fiancé and a friend before taking his own life.
According to police, Scott Garber, 43, called 911 to tell police he had killed Sarah Semlar, 29, and their friend, Adam Crawford, 30, and that he was going to kill himself. It was the second 911 call regarding the residence, located near West 15th Street and South Kelly Avenue, that evening. Earlier in the night, a friend of Semlar's called police to report a domestic situation at the home.
An 11-year-old was in the home at the time of the killings, but police said she was physically unharmed. It is unknown whether she witnessed the incident.
Authorities said that when officers arrived at the scene, they began to try and communicate with someone inside the home. When they were not able to make contact with anyone, they approached the home.
Officers found three people dead inside the home.
