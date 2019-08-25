News
OU Professor Suing Board Of Regents For Breach Of Contract
NORMAN, Oklahoma - An OU professor is suing the Board of Regents for breach of contract.
Case information on the Oklahoma State Courts Network states College Adjunct David Long is suing the board for civil relief of over $10,000. Long is being represented by the Eddy Law Firm the same firm representing an accuser of former President David Boren and Tripp Hall of sexual harassment.
