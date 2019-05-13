Only On 9: Boren Accuser 'Shocked' By Gallogly Resignation
In the hours after hearing University of Oklahoma President Jim Gallogly would be stepping down, one of the University's most vocal critics and accuser of David Boren, Jess Eddy expressed surprise and consternation.
At the heart of his concerns, will regents release the findings of the Jones-Day law firm's investigation into former president David Boren.
“I was shocked you know my experience with powerful people with power and affluence they dig their heels in generally,” Eddy said after Gallogly’s surprise announcement.
“I know that there are individuals who are still employed at the university, the general counsel, Title IX officer, who were present and in those positions when Boren was president who are still there,” he said. “I know that those individuals who are very powerful have a strong interest in this report staying confidential.”
The decision whether to release the investigation's findings has been a source of tension between the university, reporters and accusers. Eddy claims the findings have been given to OU's Board of Regents and Boren, not himself or any other accuser. News 9 has been unable to confirm those claims.
Gallogly’s resignation also comes amid reports of infighting among regents over the investigation which Eddy thinks is being hidden.
“I think that Gallogly wanted to see the jones-day report made public and I do think he wanted to see David Boren held accountable for his actions. But I don't think that was the goal of the Board of Regents as a whole,” Eddy alleged.
His short time as president has been marked by controversy and rivalry with David Boren, including reports Gallogly threatened to "destroy" Boren.
In his resignation statement Gallogly said those reports were a "false narrative" that "The suggestion that there was ever any ill will in prior factual disclosures was ridiculous."
But accusers and critics have already turned their sights on OU after Gallogly calling on university officials to be more transparent in their search for another new president.
“The regents really have to conduct a transparent search that involves all members of the university community to select a qualified candidate with experience in higher education,” Eddy said.