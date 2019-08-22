News
Man Accused Of Leaving Threatening Notes In OKC Area Detained
Thursday, August 22nd 2019, 11:33 AM CDT
A man accused of leaving threatening notes all over the state, including the Oklahoma City metro area, has been detained, authorities said.
Thomas Ryan Krech was taken into custody early Thursday.
A homeowner in Oklahoma County caught the man on camera on Tuesday. The man left a threatening note and spit on the door.
An Oklahoma City church reported getting several letters and the Oklahoma City bomb squad investigated.
Oklahoma City police said the man was leaving notes all over the state.