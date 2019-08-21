News
Sentencing Begins For Man Convicted Of Killing Logan County Deputy
The sentencing phase has begun for a man convicted of killing a Logan County deputy.
Nathan LeForce was found guilty Tuesday afternoon of several crimes that led to the death of a Logan County deputy in 2017.
The jury deliberated on counts of larceny of a vehicle and armed robbery. The jury recommended 30 years for larceny of a vehicle and 37 years for armed robbery.
The court will decide at a later date if the two sentences will run consecutively or concurrently.
The sentencing phase for the first-degree murder count has yet to begin. The defense said it will call on more than 25 witnesses during this phase. The district attorney's office said it is seeking the death penalty.