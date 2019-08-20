Jury Finds Man Guilty Of First Degree Murder In Death Of Logan County Deputy
LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - A death penalty trial is coming to an end in Logan County. The jury has found the man accused in the murder of a Logan County deputy guilty of first degree murder.
Nathan LeForce, 47, is accused of fatally shooting Logan County Deputy David Wade. He was charged with first degree murder.
Prosecutors described Deputy Wade’s murder as a “cold-blooded killing.” They said LeForce had the intent to kill, steal and rob his victims the day of the crime.
The key piece of evidence in the case was Deputy Wade’s body camera. Wade was sent to assist an eviction at a home where LeForce was a guest.
Juror watched as LeForce aimed his gun and fired seven times at Wade. The deputy was fatally shot in the mouth.
