Your 2 Cents: 2 Mass Shootings, 2 Very Different Police Responses - Both Excellent
Two very different police responses to the mass shootings, both exemplary. And yet, you have morons in New York City throwing buckets of water on police officers out in the streets. I think it's amazing they don't retaliate but go about their business.
Tracey said, "And our men and women who cross the thin blue line continue their love and dedication to the job.”
Stephanie watching online from Fort Worth said, " I couldn't believe those people were throwing water balloons at the police officers - buckets of water. It was just so pathetic!"
Jeff wrote, "They don't know what's being thrown at them. It could be anything. There's no way this should be allowed to the boys in blue. Lock them up and put them to cleaning the streets for six months.”
Marvene said, "Couldn't blame police if they refuse to go into certain areas."
Sandy from Moore said, "I think they should be locked up more than a month. How about at least six months?"
Finally, from Loy in Fairview, "It's about time someone from the media stands up and say something right about our law enforcement."
I’m Kelly Ogle and that’s Your 2 Cents.