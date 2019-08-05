News
Moore PD: 2 Bodies Found In Vehicle Submerged In Pond
An investigation is underway after two bodies were discovered in a vehicle submerged in a pond, according to the Moore Police Department.
The Moore PD said, officers were called to the scene at Northwest 27th Street and Interstate 35 after a vehicle was reportedly seen sticking out of the pond behind a business.
Police said when the vehicle was pulled out of the water, two bodies were found.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.