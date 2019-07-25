News
Exclusive Look Inside OKC's First Food Hall, The Collective
Thursday, July 25th 2019, 6:15 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City's first food hall has officially opened its doors to a few customers.
The Collective held the first soft opening July 25.
The new space features over ten kitchens, bar and patio areas and rooftop seating.
News 9 got a peek inside on their family and friends soft opening.
Kitchens like Black Cat said they get a real benefit from being a part of the food hall.
Black Cat is a gluten free healthy option at the new space. Their manager Beth Lyon said they’ve been operating out of a food truck, but now this brick and mortar surrounds her with options for a group of people.
“We are helped out here,” said Lyon. “We are a collaboration. We are a collective.”
She said their first soft opening served as a way to work out the “kinks”.
The food hall will have several more private soft openings. Monday, August 29 they will start their public soft openings.
Developers said a grand opening announcement should come soon.