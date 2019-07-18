MWC Police Asks For Other Victims To Come Forward After Man Accused Of Molesting 4-Year-Old
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - Midwest City police say a man sexually assaulted a 4-year-old inside a McDonalds’ bathroom. The child was on a field trip with her day care.
According to police, the day care was not at fault and did everything right.
Investigators said 37-year-old Joshua Kabatra pounced the second he saw an opportunity.
“Who would ever suspect someone would sneak into the bathroom, a child's, in a play area and commit this type of crime,” said Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes.
According to court documents, the little girl was on a field trip, using the restroom in the McDonalds play area when Kabatra slipped in unnoticed.
Day care employees became concerned when she did not return.
“After about five minutes, the 4-year-old had not come back out,” said Clabes.
When an employee went to check on her, the door was initially locked.
“When the door was open, a white male, age 37, named Joshua Kabatra from Oklahoma City exited the restroom, raised his hands and said I’m just washing my hands and walked out,” said Clabes.
Alarmed, Destiny Christian School employees questioned the little girl.
“She said, ‘yes’, that the man had touched her in her private areas,” said Clabes.
Kabatra was confronted by police.
“We found the suspect was there meeting some of his relatives for lunch,” said Clabes.
Destiny Christian School later sent a letter home to parents saying in part, "An unfortunate situation took place today with one of our students… The authorities and parents were contacted immediately. The authorities commended our workers for doing exactly what they should have done...".
“The only person who did anything wrong is the suspect who committed a horrible crime against a 4-year-old victim,” said Clabes.
Police said Kabatra later confessed and they believe he has more victims. They are asking parents to take a good look at his picture and to talk with their children.
Kabatra was arrested on two complaints of rape and one complaint of lewd acts with a child.
A McDonald's spokesperson released the following statement to News 9:
“At McDonald’s, nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of our customers. We are deeply disturbed by the incident that occurred at one of our Oklahoma restaurants earlier this week. We are fully cooperating with the police during their investigation. At this time, our thoughts are with the victim and others impacted by this incident.”