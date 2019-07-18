Man Arrested, Accused Of Molesting 4-Year-Old
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - A man was arrested after he was accused of molesting a child inside a Midwest City McDonald's.
Joshua David Kabatra, 37, was arrested two rape complaints and one lewd acts with a child complaint.
A day care worker called Midwest City police Tuesday afternoon to report the incident.
A 4-year-old child went to the bathroom in the play area of the McDonald's at 7025 SE 15th Street. The day care worker noticed the girl had been in the bathroom for a long period and went to check on her, according to the probable cause affidavit.
A man opened the locked door of the bathroom from the inside and said he was "just washing his hands," the day care worker told police.
The day care worker asked the girl if the man touched her and she said yes. Police said the little girl told the day care worker and police where she had been touched.
The man who was inside the bathroom said he felt sick and threw up in the bathroom sink while the little girl was on the toilet, according to the probable cause affidavit.