Stabbing Suspects Drop Victim Off At OKC Clinic, Flee The Scene
OKLAHOMA CITY - An 18-year-old is recovering at the hospital after being stabbed multiple times at his Northwest Oklahoma City apartment. Police are looking for several people in connection to the Thursday morning stabbing.
Officers were first called to a closed medical clinic on the Broadway Extension just after 4 a.m. They were told an 18-year-old was dropped off with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
“Interestingly some of the involved persons actually drove him to the medical center to try to get him medical treatment,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.
Clinic staff called 911 knowing the teenage victim needed immediate medical attention at a hospital.
Investigators were then led to the Quail Ridge Apartments near May and Memorial, where the victim lives. A witness, who did not want her face shown on News 9, said she woke up to a loud commotion in the apartment.
“It was really traumatic,” said witness. “One of them was fighting him and a girl tried jumping in on them.”
The victim was fighting off several people when he was stabbed in the leg twice. Witnesses said the altercation continued into the apartment parking lot.
“He was out of it,” said witness. “He was bleeding out and stuff.”
Police said the attackers were guests of the victim's roommate but wore out their welcome.
“They heard noises, got up and found some of their friends in their living room actually taking their television set,” said MSgt. Knight. “Trying to steal it.”
Investigators do not think it will be hard tracking down the suspects.
“At this time, there have been no arrests in the case,” said MSgt. Knight. “However, by all appearances everyone in this case knows each other, so we’re hoping to have the suspects identified and off the streets.”
“I hope these people get what they deserve,” said witness.
Police said the victim is expected to live. The public can report tips to investigators by calling Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.