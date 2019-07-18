News
1 Victim Shot Thursday In NW OKC, OCPD Investigating
Thursday, July 18th 2019, 4:42 AM CDT
Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning that reportedly occurred in northwest Oklahoma City.
Police said a man showed up to to the Community Center Hospital located at 9800 Broadway Extension with a gunshot wound.
The victim is in critical condition, according to authorities.
The victim told police the shooting happened near Northwest 122nd and North Pennsylvania Avenue. However, authorities said he is not cooperating with police at this time.
This is a developing story.