2 Wanted In Connection With Edmond Homicide, Arrested During Prostitution Sting In Florida
EDMOND, Oklahoma - After weeks of searching, two suspects have been taken into custody for the murder of 24-year-old Andrew Sawyer English.
On June 27, 2019 Sawyer was found dead with three gunshot wounds to his back. Investigators said the body was in a “decomposing state”, and they believe he had been deceased for a few days.
Just recently, Edmond police got a tip that busted the case wide-open. It claimed George Watson and Lindsi Mayabb were the alleged killers. The pair were tracked down in St. Augustine, Florida on July 14.
“George Watson was upset with Sawyer for having a relationship with his female friend Lindsi. We were able through friends, the messages and people who knew Lindsi, to track her down through an escort service in St. Augustine Florida,” said Jenny Wagnon of the Edmond Police Department.
“They set-up a prostitution sting in a hotel passport service through the escort service with Lindsi. Once she was in the hotel, they read her Miranda rights and she did admit to us that, in fact, on the morning of the 24th, George Watson was really upset about the relationship. He told her he wanted to shoot Sawyer-English,” continued Wagnon.
Police traveled to Florida to arrest the pair for murder. Mayabb will face a charge of prostitution.
For the first-time, his father Mitch English, a former TV personality in Oklahoma City, is speaking about what happened to his son. He said he as a kind-hearted son, who always wanted to make others happy.
“I was trying to find out, who why, who would have done something like this,” said Mitch English. “I do justice needs to be served, but I no animosity. I want to work through all of that, and one day I would love to say I forgive you to that person. I am just not there right now.”
Both of the suspects were living at a trailer home in Logan County, and ran to Florida days after the shooting, according to Edmond police.
Meanwhile, Sawyer's family visited the scene of the crime in the days after his body was discovered. They are choosing to focus on joyful memories, while continuing to work through heartbreak and grief.
Family said they will make the trip to Oklahoma for the murder trial.
As for Mayabb and Watson, they are awaiting extradition.