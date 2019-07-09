Edmond Homicide Victim's Friend Says Man's Legacy Of Love Will Live On
EDMOND, Oklahoma - It’s been just under two weeks since 24-year-old Andrew Sawyer English was found dead inside his Edmond home. The victim died of apparent gunshot wounds, according to investigators.
So far, there are no suspects in the case.
Loved ones say they are confident that the Edmond Police Department will find whoever did this.
“There are too many memories, and too much to cherish. But, I met Sawyer 13 years ago,” said Ryan Jenkins.
Jenkins and Sawyer were best friends. The two grew up together in Florida.
News of Sawyer’s death in Oklahoma came as a shock to all who knew him. They said he had a way with people, and people gravitated to him. He was someone who was full of joy, sometimes sadness, but mostly always loyal to those he loved.
“To the person who did it, you failed. Because you may have killed him, but he lives on in hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people in Florida, California and Oklahoma,” said Jenkins.
Police have not released the report or any suspect information in the case.
Newly filed court documents give a small insight into the investigation. Three shell casings were found outside the home near a lawn mower. A black ski mask was also located outside in a trash can.
Jenkins is asking others not to speculate about what happened, and to let detectives do their jobs.
“Everyone has to stop making theories on what happened,” he said.
While family and others try to cope with the loss, Jenkins is reminding them that Sawyer’s legacy is in the love he shared with others. It's a love, and a name that will live on.
“My 5-day-old son that was just born on the 2nd,” said Jenkins. “I have named him Theodore Andrew Alexander Jenkins. Andrew obviously because of him.”
The family has a GoFundMe page. Click here if you would like to help.
If you have any information in the case, you're asked to call the Edmond Police Department.