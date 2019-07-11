Community Helps Veteran Rebuild Garage in Cushing
CUSHING, Oklahoma - Dozens of volunteers gathered in Cushing to help make repairs to a garage owned by a veteran.
Robert Booten, 83, received a letter in the mail from Cushing Code Enforcement, stating he had 90 days to make repairs to his outdoor garage. The roof had caved in and a portion of the wall had bowed out.
After seeing the story air on News 9 Thursday, June 20 dozens reached out offering their time to help make repairs.
"It's nice to have it back, that's all I can say," said Robert. " I'm glad it's done, I never thought I'd ever get to see it, but I did."
Several groups volunteered their time, including the National Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, Eagle Scouts, Nellco Construction and Millis Construction. Also, Home Depot of Edmond and Lowes of Stillwater donated supplies, along with a Perkins Lumber Company.
"It was like seeing people roll out whenever there has been a tornado in a town," said Robert's daughter-in-law, Cheryl. "It was an outpouring of love that you rarely see anymore."
A roof once caved in, now looks brand new. The wall that used to bow out, somehow found its way back into place.
"It was a good experience, it was pretty nice to give back to somebody who has given to us," said Kyle Stephens, General Contractor at Nellco Construction. "It's a small price we can pay to help a veteran.
Stephens helped coordinate the effort. The City of Cushing waived all permit fees for the project.
"We had to remove the whole roof, rebuild the rafters, re-deck it," said Stephens.
To a man who's given so much, volunteers say, it was the least they could do. After all, this is the land of the free because of the brave.
"They may not think they need help, offer it anyways," said Cheryl. "Help all veterans, they all need our help. Especially our older generation."
There are a few finishing touches that need to be made on the project. It will all be wrapped up in the next couple of days.