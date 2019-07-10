Son Facing Murder Charges In Parents Death In Stroud
LINCOLN COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Bureau Of Investigation says a man is facing charges in connection with his parents murder in Stroud, Oklahoma.
According to the OSBI, 39-year-old Shawn Pittman has been arrested and is facing charges in connection with the murders of 63-year-old Pauletta Pittman and 65-year-old Mark Pittman.
According to the report, officers responded to the Pittmans home in the 500 block of West 10th Street the morning of Tuesday, July 9 for a welfare check. A co-worker called to report that Pauletta did not show up for work.
Officers said both Pauletta and Mark were found dead inside the home.
The OSBI says after officers discovered the bodies, they noted that Pauletta’s mini van was missing and they could not contact the Pittmans son, Shawn, who was living with them at the time. Shawn was then named a person of interest.
The description of the van was released to the public and within a few hours, Shawn was reportedly seen at a gas station in Stroud, according to the OSBI.
The Stroud Police Department was able to locate the vehicle and Shawn was pulled over and arrested for a DUI. Stroud PD says Shawn was then transported to the jail on DUI charges.
Later Tuesday evening, Shawn was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on two complaints of first degree murder, according to the OSBI.
The investigation is ongoing.