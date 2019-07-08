My 2 Cents: 50th Anniversary Of Moon Landing
If you were alive in July 1969 and are old enough to remember it, like me, you might be taken aback to realize it's been 50 years since a man first stepped on the moon. Fifty years, half a century has passed since the United States' crowning achievement in space.
Sure, we had the shuttle program, the Space Station, unmanned missions to Mars and beyond, but nothing that truly captured the world's imagination like "One small step for (a) man, one giant leap for mankind."
We haven't made a leap like that since Richard Nixon was newly President, and gasoline was 35 cents a gallon.
If you would have told a little boy like me back then, that I'd just seen the most exciting thing the US would do in space for the next 50 years, I wouldn't have believed it. For crying out loud, back then we were expecting to have flying cars by the mid 80s.
This all came to mind because Science Museum Oklahoma sent out a news release on how it plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. To see it there just black and white, it just hit me. Fifty years ago, and we haven't accomplished anything comparable to that since then, which was a month before Woodstock was held.
I'm Kelly Ogle and that My 2 Cents.