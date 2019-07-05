3 Killed In Custer County Drunk Driving Collision
CUSTER COUNTY, Oklahoma - Three people are dead Friday morning following a drunk driving crash in Custer County, police said.
According to authorities, the crash took place around 2 a.m. on Interstate 40 westbound near the 77.5 mile marker near Weatherford.
Police said a 2012 Honda Crosstour driven by a 68-year old man was eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 and had driven at least 12 miles in the wrong direction. The Crosstour was carrying a 48-year-old female passenger.
According to report, the driver of the Crosstour was under the influence.
Authorities said a Custer County Deputy attempted to stop the wrong-way driver when the the Crosstour collided with a 2018 Dodge Journey driven by a 48-year-old male and carrying a 25-year-old male passenger.
After the collision, the Crosstour hit a cable barrier and the Journey stopped in a ditch, police said.
The driver of the Crosstour as well as the driver and passenger in the Journey all died from injuries related to the collision.
The police report indicates that the 25-year-old male passenger in the Journey was not wearing a seatbelt.
Names have not been released at this time.
This is a developing story.