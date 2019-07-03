My 2 Cents: President Trump's July 4 Celebration Plans
There will be two kinds of fireworks in Washington D.C. on the Fourth Of July – a huge traditional fireworks show launched from behind the Lincoln Memorial, and the fireworks generated by protesters expected to turn out around the National Mall.
“Code Pink,” the anti-war group, is already there voicing their displeasure with President Trump's “Salute to America's Military.” The president has been talking about this for a couple of years. He’s expressed not just celebrating our Independence but paying tribute to our military.
Tanks are parked near the Lincoln Memorial, all kinds of flyovers are planned, military musical performances and drill teams, and of course President Trump will speak.
Political opponents say he's turning the 4th of July celebration into a political event, and they're not happy about it. As long as it is about the military's accomplishments and not the president's, I have no objection.
The White House definitely raised some eyebrows when they sent out invitations to sit in the VIP section near the stage, to friends of the White House and Republican donors.
I think it's long overdue that we publicly recognize our military for their incredible bravery and skill. We don't need to hide them away as if we're ashamed of having the most powerful fighting force the world has ever seen.
They are not conquerors, they are defenders, heroes!
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.