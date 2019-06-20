Arcadia Lake Set To Reopen Friday
Arcadia Lake is set to reopen to the public on Friday, the City of Edmond reported Thursday.
The parks have been closed since May 21 due to continued flooding from heavy rainfall and runoff.
As of Thursday afternoon, the lake levels are below 1012 feet of elevation which is six feet normal water elevation. Caution is strongly encouraged to all lake users and all water safety precautions should be observed.
Lake users should expect closures in each of the parks as waters continue to recede and debris clean-up is ongoing. Barricades and road closure signs must be heeded to ensure the safety of lake users and staff.
To make up for the month-long closure, Arcadia Lake annual pass holders will receive an additional month added to their expiration date.
Click here to read more about Arcadia Lake or call 405-261-7470.