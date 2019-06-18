Arcadia Lake Still Closed From Flooding After Nearly A Month
EDMOND, Oklahoma - Arcadia Lake in Edmond is still closed after flooding shut down the entire park in May.
Casey Moore with the City of Edmond said they are hoping to announce a tentative reopening date around June 21 or 22.
Moore said he thinks this is probably the longest closure in the last five years. But while its disappointing to people wanting to get out on the lake, flood control was the main reason for it, he said.
In last few weeks, Moore said the Army Corp. of Engineers has increased the amount of water being released. With no rain, the water level is able to fall a little over half a foot in 24 hours.
The city said when they do open the lake, it will probably be in portions. There will be some areas that will probably need cleaned up.
Again, they are hoping to be able to have a better idea of an opening day soon.