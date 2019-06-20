News
Edmond Man Accused Of Killing Parents Found Not Competent For Trial, Lawyer Says
Thursday, June 20th 2019, 10:16 AM CDT
Updated:
An Edmond man accused of killing his parents has been found not competent to stand trial by a state psychologist, the man's lawyer told News 9.
Michael Elijah Walker was charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Michael Logan Walker and Rachel Walker.
They were found dead on March 4 in their home near Covell Road and Bryant Avenue.
An order has been filed for Walker to be committed to the Vinita State Hospital for treatment.
The state psychologist determined Walker incompetent because he was unable to understand the nature of the charges and he was unable to assist his attorney in his defense, attorney Derek Chance told News 9.
Officials will reevaluate Walker's competency in the next few months.