My 2 Cents: Florida Deputy Charged For Inaction During Parkland Shooting
I was surprised when a Florida sheriff's deputy was charged with essentially being a coward.
Former Deputy Scot Peterson was the school resource officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, when Nikolaz Cruz shot up the place, killing 17 students and staff members.
Peterson has been arrested on 11 criminal charges, including child neglect and negligence, and perjury.
Peterson waited outside the school radioing the sheriff's office for help, saying he could hear the gunshots, but he never went inside to try to stop the attack. He stood outside the building for 45 minutes with his gun drawn, while inside five more students and a teacher were murdered.
The sheriff, who headed the commission assigned to investigate the massacre, called Peterson's actions cowardly.
I know the school resource officers at my kids’ former high school, they know the students, build friendships with them, and I have no doubt if there was a threat in the building, they would confront it immediately with all the force they could muster to protect all of the people in their school.
I'm concerned about the repercussions from these charges in Florida, but this guy was trained in active shooter situations and his inaction costs students and staff their lives.
There needs to be some accountability.
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.