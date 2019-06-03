My 2 Cents: Take A Trip Through Oklahoma History
Now that the weather has settled down and the kids are out of school, let me remind you about a fascinating and educational day trip.
I took a trip with my teenagers a few years ago, and although they thought I was going a bit overboard, in the end they admitted they had a great time.
Here's what we did.
We saddled up in the car early in the morning and headed toward Ponca City with a fully charged iPad. While I drove, they watched a scratchy old documentary on YouTube about a once world-famous Oklahoma spot they'd never heard of - the 101 Ranch. It gave them an appreciation for the ruins of the ranch that still exist a few miles south of Ponca City.
Then, we had some lunch at the Ponca City airport's well-known Mexican food restaurant. Got to have food if you're going to keep teenagers interested.
And finally, the capper, take your family to the fabulous Marland Mansion in the heart of Ponca City. They'll see the palace on the prairie built by an extravagant oilman back in the roaring twenties. They'll hear about his sordid family relations, and the hostile takeover of his empire.
Ponca City, the 101 Ranch and Marland Mansion, great day trip to take with teenagers.
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.