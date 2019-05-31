Police Identify Officer, Suspect Involved In Shots Fired Call In NW OKC
Police have identified the officer and the man involved in Thursday evening's incident where shots were fired in northwest Oklahoma City.
Police were called about 5:45 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 3800 block of N Maney Street in reference to a domestic disturbance.
When officer Kristopher Hurst arrived, he confronted 36-year-old Ronald Barton in the front yard.
Police said Barton tried to run into the garage, and he drew a gun and fired at Hurst.
Hurst shot back but neither one were injured by the shots.
Barton tried to run away through the backyard but he was taken into custody.
Barton was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on multiple complaints including shooting with intent to kill and assault with a deadly weapon.
Hurst, who is a three-year veteran of the department, has been placed on routine, paid administrative leave.