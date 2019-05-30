Shots Fired While Police Investigate Incident In NW OKC
Shots were fired Thursday evening in northwest Oklahoma City while officers were investigating an incident.
The shooting happened in the 3700 block of N Maney Street near NW 36 and Meridian Avenue.
Police were called to a home in connection with a domestic disturbance.
When they arrived they found the male suspect in the front yard. An officer called out to him so they could speak.
The suspect started to walk away and then turned around and fired a gun at the officer. The officer return fire as a suspect ran into his home.
A few minutes later the suspect emerged from the back door of his home not realizing the house was already surrounded.
The suspect surrendered without incident.
No one was hurt..
The suspect has been placed under arrest.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.