The pages also detail new assault allegations that occurred with "regularity" in the OU President's office for at least a year between 2011 and 2012. According to the account given to investigators by Eddy, Boren’s alleged assaults were described as “grandfatherly” but “inappropriate,” including prolonged hugging, kisses on the check and groping his behind. The alleged encounters left Eddy “Confused, angry and depressed.” Eddy also told investigators the alleged instances “felt like an invitation and that was the troubling thing.”