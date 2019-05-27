"All I remember is Channel 9 said take cover and we were headed out the door to take shelter. The whole family of 10 and my husband said it’s here. Then all of the sudden the trailer shook left right, then we all flew in the air, spinning around and around and around. And then, as we flew in the air, all of the sudden everything stopped, and we dropped. And then our trailer blew up, and then it landed on top of all of us,” said Black.