'Tell Oklahomans That We Are Thinking About Them': Gov. Stitt Recounts Phone Call With President Trump
Gov. Kevin Stitt was touring the damage of the deadly EF-3 tornado in El Reno when he received a phone call from President Donald Trump.
Trump, who is in Japan for a state visit, said he saw the damage on the news and told Stitt the federal government was ready to help Oklahomans.
"(Trump said) I wanted to reach out to you and to tell Oklahomans that we thinking about them, praying for them and if you need anything from the federal government, let us know," Stitt recounted to News 9 a short time later.
El Reno Matt White said it was great to see that Trump called and "we appreciate that" all eyes are on El Reno right now.
After touring the damage, Stitt said he didn't know how anyone could survive the devastation in El Reno.
"When we hear tornado sirens, we have got to take cover. You've got to stay tuned to the local media," Stitt said.
The National Weather Service rated the tornado as an EF-3 Sunday and said the tornado was about 75 yards wide and was on the ground for about 2.2 miles. It lasted for about four minutes.
If you would like to help the tornado victims, White suggested people donate to the City's GoFundMe page. Click here to donate.