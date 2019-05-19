News
A Great Looking Sunday But More Severe Storms To Come
Sunday, May 19th 2019, 9:12 AM CDT
Oklahoma City, OK - Monday continues to look like a significant severe weather day.
The way it looks now, storms will develop overnight in the panhandles and move into western/northwestern Oklahoma Monday morning. These will be north of a warm front that will be advancing north into the afternoon. The main threat will be hail with that first round. Then, once the warm front is north, storms will move in off the dryline and into a very volatile atmosphere primed for severe weather.
I'm expecting large hail, more flash flooding, damaging wind gusts, and possibly numerous tornadoes. We'll see what today's data has to say, but all signs still point to a big severe weather outbreak on Monday.