Roads Remain Closed As Devon Tower Repairs Continue
OKLAHOMA CITY - Crews are hoping weather does not get in the way of repair efforts at the Devon Tower, after this week's dramatic window washing incident. Two major downtown roads remained closed two days later.
The biggest events this will impact are the Edmond Public School graduations happening Saturday at the Cox Convention Center, since the streets on two sides of the building are currently off-limits. Devon Energy is helping families move their dinner reservations at Vast to other accommodations.
On Wednesday, glass was flying 50 stories down as window washers and their scaffold crashed into the Devon Tower.
Friday, Bob Mills Sky News 9 took a look at the crews now working to replace the windows and remove a 16-foot steel pipe that was still resting against the glass.
Devon Energy told News 9 that some of the building's original engineers are helping with the process, with others coming from as far away as Europe to offer advice.
Until the work is done, West Sheridan Avenue is closed between North Broadway Avenue and South Hudson Avenue. North Robinson Avenue is closed from Main Street to Reno Avenue.
The Myriad Gardens also remained closed on Friday, but representatives from Devon Energy are hoping to reduce the closure perimeter to reopen Robinson and part of the Gardens, as well as restart streetcar service through the area.
As of now, this weekend's graduates and their families will need to enter the Cox parking garage from the east.
There is no exact timeline for when these roads will reopen, as the city says it is an hour-by-hour situation. The smart move is to allow yourself some extra time and plan ahead before you head that way.
