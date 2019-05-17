Crews Monitor Devon Tower Damage Ahead Of Possible Severe Weather
OKLAHOMA CITY - Falling debris is still a concern at the Devon Tower after Wednesday's scaffolding malfunction at the top of the building.
A piece of the tower, estimated to be about 10 feet and 200 pounds, still sits loose at the top of the tower. Cables have helped to hold the object in place.
Portions of Sheridan and Robinson Avenue remain closed in downtown Oklahoma City, as well as the Myriad Botanical Gardens.
"We’re dealing with glass that is very thin and has some size to it,” said David Hager, CEO of Devon Energy. “As you might imagine glass that kind of shape, may not fall directly down and It has the potential to get air underneath it and fly out."
Wind will be the main concern for crews monitoring the situation as severe weather is expected across Oklahoma this weekend.
“We really appreciate the support from the community, we hope everyone understands that as this situation continues,” said Hager. “Our number one focus is on safety, safety of the workers that are involved, safety of the community.”
It’s still unknown what caused Wednesday’s scaffolding malfunction.
Officials indicated the investigation is still premature.