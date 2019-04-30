Edmond High School Senior Gunned Down During Officer-Involved Shooting
EDMOND, Oklahoma - Edmond police confirmed on Tuesday, the suspect gunned down and killed by officers was a 17-year-old Edmond high school student. The teen allegedly assaulted officers as they confronted him inside an Edmond home.
The suspect’s family asked police to not release his name at this time. The department placed two officers on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.
A 911 phone call came into dispatch just after 1 p.m. on Monday from a neighbor of the 17-year-old suspect’s girlfriend. The girlfriend told dispatch her boyfriend was “flipping out” and was not sure what kind of drugs he might have taken.
Another 911 call came in after a neighbor spotted the suspect tearing off his shirt and pants, running around in only socks.
Officers spotted the teen just after 2 p.m. and chased him as he ran into a resident’s home.
Police said officers attempted to tase the teen without success. According to radio traffic, shots were fired at the suspect at 2:10 p.m.
“The charges we were working on at this point,” said Jenny Wagnon, Edmond Police Department. “Domestic abuse, indecent exposure, obstruction of officer and eluding, felony first degree burglary, illegally entering occupied dwelling, felony assault and battery on a police officer two times.”
The teen died at a metro hospital.
Edmond School District officials confirmed he was a student at Boulevard Academy, an alternative high school and was planning to walk with Edmond Memorial High School seniors during the May 18 graduation ceremony.
Police have not identified which officer fired the deadly shots and which one used the taser. Officials said the officers have not been interviewed by the department.