Artist Prepares For First Year At Festival Of The Arts
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Festival of the Arts is back in Oklahoma City for the 53rd year. Dozens of artists and restaurants have unpacked and set up tents in Bicentennial Park.
News 9 caught up with a new artist in Oklahoma for the first time. Rob Nehring said a friend recommended he try out the festival.
“I want of course to sell items and meet new people,” said Nehring.
The artist said he’s from Oakland, California. Along for the ride from the sunshine state, his Pixar-like works of art.
“They are all reclaimed material, car springs, little pipe fittings here. Each one has a different story and various “characters” Nehring hopes people in Oklahoma will connect to.
“It’s funny because people will cleft to a piece on a personal level and you never know,” said Nehring.
Visitors can check out Nehring and all the sights at the Festival of Arts until Sunday.
The festival is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the weekdays and through Saturday. Sunday it will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.