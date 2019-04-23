Police Identify 2 Victims Killed In Beckham County
ELK CITY, Oklahoma - Authorities have identified the two victims killed Sunday in Beckham County.
According to the Elk City police chief one victim has been identified as 46-year-old Monique Stephen Smith. Smith was killed in Elk City.
Officers responded to a shooting outside of an apartment complex, near West 1st St. and North State Ave., where they found Smith.
OSBI says the second victim is 67-year-old Norman Burden. Burden was killed in Sayre, according to the report.
Investigators said the two homicides are connected.
Authorities arrested 49-year-old Gregory Killough as a person of interest.
Killough was taken into custody by Tulsa Police after being pulled over driving Burden's vehicle. According to the report, Killough was last seen with Smith an hour before her investigation.
The investigation is ongoing.