Person Of Interests In Connection To 2 Homicides Arrested
BECKHAM COUNTY, Oklahoma - A person of interest in two murders in Elk City and Sayre is in custody, Beckham County Sheriff's said.
According to officials, 49-year-old Gregory Killough was taken into custody just before 3 a.m.
The first homicide happened early Sunday morning in Elk City and police believe the second happened later in Sayre.
Officials said Elk City PD reached out to Tulsa to let them know they thought Killough could be headed that way.
Police said an officer in Tulsa spotted a truck matching the description of what Killough would be in. The officer ran the tag, but it didn't match the truck so they pulled the vehicle over, and found Killough with a hand gun.
Killough is a former felon so authorities are holding him on that complaint. He is also being held for the Elk City Police Department.
The names of the victims have not been released.
This is a developing story.