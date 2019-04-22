U.S. Marshals Searching For Wanted Sex Offender Possibly In Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY - A man wanted in Texas for sex crimes could be in Oklahoma City.
Someone tipped off News 9, saying a convicted sexual predator was in the metro area. Now, the U.S. Marshals is looking into the claim.
According to U.S. Marshals, Cory Harris uses dating apps like Tinder and Plenty of Fish to prey on unsuspecting women.
While she initially passed on one man's Plenty of Fish account, Erin King says a new story in Texas warranted a second glance.
“When I saw it, I thought man, that looks like someone I just saw on Plenty of Fish,” said King.
Believing it could be Harris, King was hesitant to report the account.
“The thing that really weighed on my mind was, do I report it, do I not report it to Plenty of Fish? If it’s wrong I don’t want to destroy someone who is not connected to that story,” said King.
But after careful consideration, she did.
“I got to thinking about I looked at his profile and I passed, what about the person that looked at his profile and wanted to link up with him,” said King.
According to U.S. Marshals, Harris is wanted out of Austin and Midland Texas for failure to register as a sex offender. In January 2018, investigators say he raped a woman he met on Tinder.
“It's also indicated this individual is an escape risk, and he also has violent tendencies. So, I think everyone has to keep their distance,” said Assistant U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla.
And while Marshals aren't sure if the man on the account is in fact Harris, they say it's not out of the question.
“That's just right up 35, so he could very well be an individual traveling up the 35 corridor. You have your mass transit,” said Filla.
King says while she's met several people on dating apps, she always keeps her guard.
“As cliché as this sounds, if it's too good to be true then it is,” said King.
Less than 24 hours after the Plenty of Fish account was reported, it was removed.