News
Elk City Police Investigating Possible Homicide Near Construction Site
ELK CITY, Oklahoma - The Elk City Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting near West 1st St and North State Ave.
According to police around 4:20 Sunday morning they received a shots fired call in the area. Upon arrival, officers found a middle-aged woman who had been shot in the head outside of an apartment complex that is under construction. Police say no weapon was found at the scene leading them to believe someone else is involved.
Officers have not been able to identify the victim at this time.