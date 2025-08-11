Oklahoma City Public Schools addresses back-to-school readiness

Ahead of the 2025-26 school year, OKCPS hosts a news conference to address district readiness. Here's how you can listen in.

By: Christian Hans

-

Oklahoma City Public Schools, which serves over 30,000 students, heads back to the classroom on Wednesday

To help families get ready, District Superintendent Dr. Jamie Polk and other school leaders are holding a news conference Monday morning to address the incoming school year.

SEE ALSO: When does school start? Important fall semester dates for OKC metro schools

District leaders plan to speak on enrollment for the 2025-26 academic year, student health and safety, as well as other issues impacting students and teachers.

AI in Oklahoma schools: From chalkboards to chatbots