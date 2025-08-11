Oklahoma City Public Schools addresses back-to-school readiness

Ahead of the 2025-26 school year, OKCPS hosts a news conference to address district readiness. Here's how you can listen in.

Monday, August 11th 2025, 10:52 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Public Schools, which serves over 30,000 students, heads back to the classroom on Wednesday

To help families get ready, District Superintendent Dr. Jamie Polk and other school leaders are holding a news conference Monday morning to address the incoming school year.

District leaders plan to speak on enrollment for the 2025-26 academic year, student health and safety, as well as other issues impacting students and teachers.

Christian Hans
Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

