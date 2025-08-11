Oklahoma City Public Schools addresses back-to-school readiness

Monday, August 11th 2025, 10:52 am
Oklahoma City Public Schools, which serves over 30,000 students, heads back to the classroom on Wednesday
To help families get ready, District Superintendent Dr. Jamie Polk and other school leaders are holding a news conference Monday morning to address the incoming school year.
District leaders plan to speak on enrollment for the 2025-26 academic year, student health and safety, as well as other issues impacting students and teachers.
