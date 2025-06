Power has been restored after Edmond Electric crews responded to power outages between Bryant Ave. and I-35 from 15th Street to Danforth Rd on Thursday.

By: Destini Pittman

-

Power has been restored after Edmond Electric crews responded to power outages between Bryant Ave. and I-35 from 15th Street to Danforth Rd on Thursday.

The cause of these outages has not been released.