OKC Thunder NBA Finals Game 7 basketball goes up for auction

The ball used in Game 7 of the NBA Finals is up for auction! Here's how you can snag a piece of Thunder history.

By: Christian Hans

One lucky bidder could soon own a piece of NBA history as the basketball used in Game 7 of the NBA Finals goes up for auction.

Game 7, which ended in a 103-91 victory for the Thunder over the Indiana Pacers, resulted in the team's first NBA championship since relocating to Oklahoma in 2008.

Immediately following the conclusion of the game, the ball was given to the auction house Sotheby's for future bidding.

Bidding opened at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, and potential bidders will have until July 2 to submit an offer.

Bidding is expected to reach an estimated $50,000.