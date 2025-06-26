OKC Thunder NBA Finals Game 7 basketball goes up for auction

The ball used in Game 7 of the NBA Finals is up for auction! Here's how you can snag a piece of Thunder history.

Thursday, June 26th 2025, 9:55 am

By: Christian Hans


One lucky bidder could soon own a piece of NBA history as the basketball used in Game 7 of the NBA Finals goes up for auction.

Game 7, which ended in a 103-91 victory for the Thunder over the Indiana Pacers, resulted in the team's first NBA championship since relocating to Oklahoma in 2008.

Immediately following the conclusion of the game, the ball was given to the auction house Sotheby's for future bidding.

Bidding opened at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, and potential bidders will have until July 2 to submit an offer.

Bidding is expected to reach an estimated $50,000.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 26th, 2025

May 28th, 2025

May 27th, 2025

May 23rd, 2025

Top Headlines

June 27th, 2025

June 27th, 2025

June 27th, 2025

June 27th, 2025