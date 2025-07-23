1 hospitalized in NW OKC head-on collision

Crash leaves one person injured Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.

By: Christian Hans

-

A head-on crash Tuesday night in northwest Oklahoma City leaves one person injured, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said the crash happened at around 11:30 p.m. near Northwest 50th Street and North Rockwell Avenue.

OCPD says two vehicles crashed head-on in the area, leading to the hospitalization of one driver.

No information on either driver has been released at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.