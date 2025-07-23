1 hospitalized in NW OKC head-on collision

Crash leaves one person injured Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.

Wednesday, July 23rd 2025, 4:15 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A head-on crash Tuesday night in northwest Oklahoma City leaves one person injured, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said the crash happened at around 11:30 p.m. near Northwest 50th Street and North Rockwell Avenue.

OCPD says two vehicles crashed head-on in the area, leading to the hospitalization of one driver.

No information on either driver has been released at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

