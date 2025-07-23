1 hospitalized in NW OKC head-on collision

Wednesday, July 23rd 2025, 4:15 am
A head-on crash Tuesday night in northwest Oklahoma City leaves one person injured, according to police.
The Oklahoma City Police Department said the crash happened at around 11:30 p.m. near Northwest 50th Street and North Rockwell Avenue.
OCPD says two vehicles crashed head-on in the area, leading to the hospitalization of one driver.
No information on either driver has been released at this time.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
July 23rd, 2025
July 23rd, 2025
July 23rd, 2025
July 22nd, 2025
July 23rd, 2025
July 23rd, 2025
July 23rd, 2025