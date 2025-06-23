Suspicious package prompts bomb squad response near OKC courthouse

Oklahoma City police are investigating a suspicious package outside the courthouse at Northwest 4th Street and Robinson Avenue.

By: Anna Denison

According to police, an unidentified man riding a bicycle threw a backpack on the ground near the building and then rode away. The bomb squad is currently on scene checking the contents of the bag.

No further details have been released. Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area as a precaution.