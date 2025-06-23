5 takeaways from Game 7 as OKC claims first NBA title

The Oklahoma City Thunder captured their first NBA championship by overwhelming the Pacers with elite defense, clutch playmaking, and a dominant second-half surge in Game 7.

By: Jeremie Poplin

-

1. Defense Was the Identity

The Thunder won this game, and this title, on the defensive end. Their second-half surge was built on smothering perimeter pressure and relentless effort in the passing lanes. OKC forced 21 turnovers, grabbed 14 steals (including five in the third quarter alone), and held the Pacers to just 91 points. Lu Dort, Alex Caruso, and Cason Wallace brought energy, while Chet Holmgren’s five blocks in an NBA Finals Game 7 record anchored the back line. It was a masterclass in how to win with intensity, physicality, and commitment to stops.

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Greatness

SGA didn’t shoot well (8-of-27), but he controlled the game like the superstar he is. He finished with 29 points, 12 assists, 11 free-throw attempts, and just one turnover, responding to a poor Game 6 with one of the most poised performances of his career. He became the first player ever to win the scoring title, MVP, conference finals MVP, and Finals MVP in the same season, and joined Jerry West and Walt Frazier as the only players with 25+ points and 12+ assists in a Finals Game 7 via NBA.com. This wasn’t just a big moment it was a legacy-defining one at 26 years old.

3. Third Quarter

Trailing by one at halftime and navigating the emotional shock of Tyrese Haliburton’s injury, OKC came out in the third quarter and blew the game open. They outscored Indiana 34–20, turned defense into transition buckets, and built a lead that ballooned to 22 points. SGA orchestrated the offense, Jalen Williams found his rhythm after a tough first half, and the team executed the same formula that carried them all year: pressure, pace, and poise.

4. Role Players Delivered

The Thunder didn’t shoot well, just 40% from the field and 27% from deep but their bench and role players more than made up for it. Caruso’s leadership, Wallace’s tenacity, Hartenstein’s presence, and the collective defensive energy helped hold the line. Even with SGA and Jalen Williams both struggling to convert shots, OKC’s system and effort held strong. In a game where every possession mattered, it was a total team effort that carried them through.

5. A Championship 17 Years in the Making

This Game 7 win was the culmination of a vision that began when the Thunder moved from Seattle to Oklahoma City in 2008. After years of heartbreak from the breakup of the Durant-Westbrook-Harden trio to failed playoff runs and rebuilds, Sam Presti’s patience and precision paid off. The additions of SGA, Jalen Williams, Holmgren, and Coach Mark Daigneault proved pivotal. Sunday wasn’t just about one night; it was a validation of the entire Thunder process, and a historic moment for a small-market franchise with big-time ambition.

NBA Finals Coverage

OKC Thunder NBA Finals

Coaches Corner

Keys to the NBA Finals for the Oklahoma City Thunder

Get to know the foe: Where Thunder stands against the Pacers

⁠Thunder Player POV

⁠Community Stories



