2 rescued from semi-truck after I-35 rollover wreck

Friday, July 25th 2025, 7:35 am
Two people were rescued after being trapped inside a semi-truck due to a wreck Friday morning in Oklahoma City.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department says the wreck happened in a construction zone along Interstate 35 near Northeast 63rd Street.
During the wreck, a semi-truck rolled over, trapping its two occupants inside.
Firefighters were able to safely remove both people from the semi-truck.
The cause of the wreck is unknown at this time.
July 25th, 2025
July 25th, 2025
July 25th, 2025
July 25th, 2025
July 25th, 2025