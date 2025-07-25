2 rescued from semi-truck after I-35 rollover wreck

A semi-truck rolled over in a wreck on I-35 Friday morning, trapping its two occupants inside. Both have since been rescued.

Friday, July 25th 2025, 7:35 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Two people were rescued after being trapped inside a semi-truck due to a wreck Friday morning in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says the wreck happened in a construction zone along Interstate 35 near Northeast 63rd Street.

During the wreck, a semi-truck rolled over, trapping its two occupants inside.

Firefighters were able to safely remove both people from the semi-truck.

The cause of the wreck is unknown at this time.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

