Two men killed in head-on crash near Cromwell

Two men were killed in a head-on crash on OK-56 near Cromwell, Oklahoma, early Saturday morning, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Saturday, June 21st 2025, 6:07 pm

By: Graham Dowers


CROMWELL, Okla. -

Two men are dead following a head-on collision early Saturday morning on OK-56 near Cromwell, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened around 1:03 a.m. on OK-56 at EW 1210 Road, approximately six miles south of Cromwell in Seminole County.

According to an OHP report, 28-year-old Jorge J. Campos of Warr Acres was driving a 2005 Nissan Murano when it collided with a 2008 Ford F-150 driven by 24-year-old Gabriel J. Wallace Sears of Seminole.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel. Their bodies were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City.

OHP says both drivers were pinned in their vehicles and had to be extricated by the Cromwell and Wewoka Fire Departments. Airbags deployed in both vehicles, but investigators say neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, including the conditions of both drivers at the time of the collision.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 21st, 2025

June 18th, 2025

June 18th, 2025

June 18th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 23rd, 2025

June 23rd, 2025

June 23rd, 2025

June 23rd, 2025