Two men killed in head-on crash near Cromwell

Two men were killed in a head-on crash on OK-56 near Cromwell, Oklahoma, early Saturday morning, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Two men are dead following a head-on collision early Saturday morning on OK-56 near Cromwell, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened around 1:03 a.m. on OK-56 at EW 1210 Road, approximately six miles south of Cromwell in Seminole County.

According to an OHP report, 28-year-old Jorge J. Campos of Warr Acres was driving a 2005 Nissan Murano when it collided with a 2008 Ford F-150 driven by 24-year-old Gabriel J. Wallace Sears of Seminole.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel. Their bodies were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City.

OHP says both drivers were pinned in their vehicles and had to be extricated by the Cromwell and Wewoka Fire Departments. Airbags deployed in both vehicles, but investigators say neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, including the conditions of both drivers at the time of the collision.