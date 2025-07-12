One person killed in southwest OKC rollover crash

Saturday, July 12th 2025, 7:45 am
One person is dead after a rollover crash early Saturday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police.
Police say the single-vehicle crash happened between 3:00 and 3:30 a.m. near SW 54th Street and Portland Avenue. The driver was either ejected or partially ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the rollover. No other vehicles were involved.
