One person killed in southwest OKC rollover crash

One person died in a single-vehicle rollover crash early Saturday near SW 54th and Portland, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Saturday, July 12th 2025, 7:45 am

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person is dead after a rollover crash early Saturday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

Police say the single-vehicle crash happened between 3:00 and 3:30 a.m. near SW 54th Street and Portland Avenue. The driver was either ejected or partially ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the rollover. No other vehicles were involved.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

